Alan Wake 2 creator wants to make a "crazy, huge budget, dark gothic fantasy"

Alan Wake 2 has just been released and completely floored us with its total brilliance, something we tell you more about in our review. There we also praise how uncompromising the game is and note that it feels like Remedy has made their dream game.

But that's not to say that Alan Wake 2 creator Sam Lake is ready to slow down. There are still things he wants to accomplish and in an interview with GQ he says:

"Would I ever do anything else? Yeah. I'm still thinking that I will. There will be a time when I retire. It's just that... this has all been so engaging."

But we're not there yet, and Lake has ideas he hasn't gotten around to yet, and he explains:

"One was this crazy, huge budget, dark gothic fantasy, which I haven't used for anything yet..."

We're keeping our fingers crossed that Lake gets a chance to do this project before he decides it's time to do something else - but in the meantime, we've got our hands full with Alan Wake 2, which is about to get New Game+ and two rounds of DLC in 2024.