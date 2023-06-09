Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2 combines horror and action in gameplay trailer

With a dash of mystery.

The Alan Wake 2 trailer we got in the PlayStation Showcase mainly consisted of cinematic scenes, but Remedy quickly promised those of us longing for pure gameplay would get that at Summer Game Fest. They definitely delivered.

This video shows an early part of the game where Saga Anderson, one of Alan Wake 2's two playable character, explores a gloomy forest that truly justifies the Finnish developers calling this their first survival horror game. Especially when the survival part suddenly appears to confirm flashlights are still very nice to have in Bright Falls after all these years...

Alan Wake 2

