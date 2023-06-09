Alan Wake 2 combines horror and action in gameplay trailer

HQ

The Alan Wake 2 trailer we got in the PlayStation Showcase mainly consisted of cinematic scenes, but Remedy quickly promised those of us longing for pure gameplay would get that at Summer Game Fest. They definitely delivered.

This video shows an early part of the game where Saga Anderson, one of Alan Wake 2's two playable character, explores a gloomy forest that truly justifies the Finnish developers calling this their first survival horror game. Especially when the survival part suddenly appears to confirm flashlights are still very nice to have in Bright Falls after all these years...