Alan Ritchson's Reacher actually looks small in upcoming third season

Prime Video has confirmed when the third season of the action series Reacher will debut on its streaming service. The show will see Alan Ritchson reprising his role as the man-mountain force of good, and this time see him tasked with delving into the world of a criminal enterprise in the effort of saving an undercover DEA informant. Needless to say, action and chaos ensues.

The exact plot synopsis for this eight-episode season that will begin debuting on a weekly basis after a three-episode premiere on February 20, is as follows:

"Reacher hurtles into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise when trying to rescue an undercover DEA informant whose time is running out. There he finds a world of secrecy and violence—and confronts some unfinished business from his own past."

Reacher remains one of Prime Video's biggest shows, with the second season managing to become the most-watched release on the streamer in 2023. This third season will not nearly be the last time we see Ritchson starring as Jack Reacher either, as a fourth season was ordered a while back, with plans to begin filming this year, no doubt in the effort of debuting sometime in 2026.

Check out the trailer for Reacher: Season 3 below.