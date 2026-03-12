Alan Ritchson thinks audiences are getting tired of Marvel-type movies

HQ

Alan Ritchson has really managed to establish himself in recent years, not in small part to his muscles and gravitas of course. And according to him, the movie goers are beginning to grow tired of the same old superhero films that have long dominated Hollywood.

In an interview during the promotional tour for War Machine, he spoke at length on the matter and said that modern blockbusters have become way too similar to each other. Not just superficially, but also in terms of tempo and emotion. This, in turn, he believes, risks making this type of film completely uninteresting to audiences—because the heroes never lose.

Ritchson called it "Marvelization" and said:

"We're living through a period of cinema, especially with the Marvelization of a lot of theatrical tentpole movies in which the protagonists are almost invincible, we've reduced the stakes to something wholly unwatchable. There's no secret that people are sort of over watching Marvel-type movies."

Ritchson's comments and thoughts are hardly new, and in recent years, more and more people have been raising their voices on the subject. And given the increasingly weak box office results for superhero movies, it's not impossible that they are actually right. Have moviegoers finally grown tired and become more selective? What do you think?

Have you personally grown tired of superheroes, or do you still find this type of film entertaining?