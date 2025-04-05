Alan Ritchson thinks a Reacher movie would "do a disservice to the books"

HQ

Jack Reacher is a well-known character in entertainment today, not just because of the popular Prime Video series starring Alan Ritchson, but also thanks to the excellent source material from Lee Child, and even the live-action films featuring Tom Cruise. Considering Reacher is proving to be an immense success for Amazon's streaming platform, can we expect to see Amazon MGM Studios taking the franchise back into cinemas?

Reacher himself, Ritchson, hopes that won't be the case. Speaking with Men's Journal, he states that the current television format works better when it comes to adapting the books and that a shorter film format would likely do the source material a disservice.

"I can't speak to movies. I enjoy the format that we've got so much, and it works so well where we do a book a season. I think eight episodes seem to be the perfect amount of time to break out a book."

He continues, "I think it would probably do a disservice to the books. I don't know if I'd fight for films. I like being able to weave in what feels like two, three, or four films around Reacher throughout the year. I'm happy with the way things are."

Just because Reacher seemingly won't be heading back to the big screen Ritchson does note that he is "super committed" to the role and that he and Prime Video are "going to keep going for a long time."