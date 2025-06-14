Alan Ritchson teases "Best season yet" as Reacher returns

HQ

After the third season of Reacher wrapped up — which was based on the novel Persuader — things have been eerily quiet around the musclebound hero and his future. That there would be more seasons was never really in doubt, though. Reacher has, after all, smashed all kinds of records on Prime and remains one of the platform's most popular shows.

Which really isn't all that surprising. Who doesn't enjoy a bit of muscle and mindless action? Reacher delivers that in spades — and then some. But now, after a long silence, it's finally been confirmed that the next season will be based on Gone Tomorrow. This was revealed by Ritchson himself on Instagram.

Production is set to kick off this summer, and Ritchson has already teased that it might just be "the best one yet." He also added that training is already well underway.

Are you looking forward to the next season of Reacher?