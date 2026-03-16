Alan Ritchson refers to playing Metal Gear's Snake as "the dream"

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Alan Ritchson is perhaps best known for starring in Reacher and more recently in War Machine, but the actor has also been rather vocal as of late about taking on some more pop-culturally-geared roles again.

For a long while, some fans have been interested in seeing Ritchson take a stab at Bruce Wayne/Batman for the rebooted DC Universe, something the actor seems very, very eager to take on. But beyond this, another key role that Ritchson seems passionate about, should an adaptation be made, is becoming a live-action version of Snake.

Yep, the legendary Metal Gear character is someone that Ritchson is clearly passionate about, as in a recent Instagram post, Ritchson shared a remade version of the War Machine poster that depicts his character from the film as Snake. He then accompanied the image with the comments of "the dream" and "next, La Li Lu Le Lo?"

For those unaware, La Li Lu Le Lo is code phrase used in the Metal Gear series, so one has to assume that Ritchson using it here displays at least somewhat of an interest in the wider collection of Konami video games.

If a Metal Gear movie/series was to be made, do you think that Ritchson would fit as Snake or would you prefer another actor to take on the role?