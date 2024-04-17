Alan Ritchson: 'Reacher is America's James Bond'

HQ

Amazon's adaptation of Jack Reacher has proven to be a resounding success, with ever-growing viewing figures and new records with the second season. I think it didn't quite live up to the same level as the first in the eyes of many.

As you know, the third season is also underway, and in an interview withEntertainment Weekly Alan Ritchson, the actor behind the beefy Reacher, has now told us a little more about his thoughts on the character.

"It's funny, I kind of feel like Reacher is the American James Bond. And I've never had more fun playing a character. I love those larger-than-life, over-the-top action thrillers and spy movies and the heists that are smart and ahead of the audience."

He went on to describe Bond as a somewhat predictable character, and he also touched on the fact that he believes the agent harbours a distinct misogyny.

"I feel like Bond, to me personally — people are going to hate me for saying this — I love Bond, but I feel like it's all a little misogynistic and predictable at this point."

"Reacher, to me, is like the American Bond, and I think it's a cool way to go about doing it where it's a little less purposefully cool."

"What we want is, when there's life and death stakes, characters who are not so sure that they're going to make it, but they just maybe by the skin of their teeth figure it out."

Do you agree with what Ritchson says, and what do you think of the Reacher series?