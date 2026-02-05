Alan Ritchson gets hunted by an unstoppable robot in Netflix's War Machine

Alan Ritchson has fought his fair share of battles on the big and small screen, but he has perhaps never been as unmatched as he is in Netflix's upcoming action flick.

Known as War Machine, this film has a very simple plot and premise attached to it. We follow a U.S. Army Ranger who during the final selection for the military division finds himself facing a threat like no other. As part of a routine training assignment, he and his squad come across a deadly and very high-tech robot that begins hunting them like easy prey. This spirals into a plot where the aim isn't just survival, but also about warning the rest of the world about what's coming.

The exact plot synopsis explains: "During the final stage of U.S. Army Ranger selection, an elite team's training exercise turns into a fight for survival against an unimaginable threat."

As for the premiere date for War Machine, the film will arrive on Netflix on March 6, and you can see its trailer below.