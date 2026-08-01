Alan Ritchson doesn't think he'll be the DC Universe's Batman, but is in conversation to play a different character

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Alan Ritchson isn't unfamiliar with the world of comic books, as for years he starred in the Titans series as Hank "Hawk" Hall. But he has long had ambitions to take this to the next level, perhaps even donning the cowl and becoming Batman, something many fans have been eager to see.

But this will likely not come to fruition, as speaking at San Diego Comic-Con recently, Ritchson finally set the record straight in regards to Batman and his relationship with DC Studios as a whole.

As per Cinemablend, Ritchson stated: "I feel like I have to address this, because it comes up all the time. I don't ever want to lead somebody on to feel like maybe... I've had a lot of conversations with DC about what to do, because we'd like to work together. Never say never; maybe Batman is in the future, but I don't think it is, because we're having conversations about another character."

It's unclear what this other character is but if we consider the DC Universe as of the moment, it's fairly clear James Gunn is just as focussed on lesser-known characters as the established titans, so maybe it'll be something a little surprising if this relationship went to the next stage.