Alan Ritchson could have played Thor

Alan Ritchson has blown up when it comes to acting success lately. Being the gruff heartthrob of everyone's new favourite show Reacher, people are keen to see him in lots of other roles, including some even fancasting him as Batman.

Ritchson revealed in an interview with Men's Health that he could have played another superhero somewhere down the line, as he auditioned for the 2011 Thor film. "I didn't take it seriously," he said. "I was like, 'They'll throw me the part if I look like the guy; nobody really cares about acting.' "

His team was apparently told the role was his to lose, but after that setback, he honed his acting skills to become the massive (both literally and figuratively) star that he is today.

