Alan Ritchson claps back at Reacher "dad TV" claims

The second season of Reacher has concluded, meaning all eyes are on the third season which is currently in production. Following the second season finishing its run on Prime Video, lead actor Alan Ritchson has spoken with GQ about the series being referred to as "peak dad TV".

When asked what he thinks about that comparison, Ritchson added, "It's so weird. I keep seeing that.

"It's funny: I've shown my kids the show. I let them watch season one - but I wouldn't let them see the naked guy hanging crucified on the wall, but everything else was... Within context, it all made sense. They loved it, man. For me, it's not 'Dad TV', it's 'family TV'.

"I walk down the street and little ladies on their walkers are like "Reacher... Reacher..." It's such a misnomer to me to qualify this as 'Dad TV'. But I am a father and I, too, love the show. Maybe it does work."

Regardless of the dad TV claims, Reacher has stood out as one of Prime Video's best-received and highest-watched original shows, meaning it must be reaching a wide demographic.

