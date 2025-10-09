Alan Ritchson and Kevin James make an unlikely duo in Playdate

One day, regular dad Kevin James is trying to throw a football around with his son, when he sees an absolute beefcake of a man also bonding with his kid across the park. What seems like an incredibly fast friendship soon turns to car chases and explosions in Playdate.

It turns out James' new dad friend in Alan Ritchson isn't actually the normal suburban father he pretends to be, and brings James along in a deadly conspiracy as they try to protect their kids and themselves. Isla Fisher, Alan Tudyk, Sarah Chalke, and Stephen Root round out the rest of this cast in a pretty star-studded line-up.

While the trailer didn't show much outside of the original setup and the chaos that followed, we can imagine some macho bonding and unlikely pairing comedy are found in Playdate, and it lands on Prime Video on the 12th of November, so keep an eye out if it sounds like your type of movie.