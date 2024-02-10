Alan Partridge comes home to the UK in new six-part documentary series

You might have noticed that the airwaves have been lacking a distinct voice over the past year. That's because in the most Partridge of manners, Steve Coogan's famed Alan Partridge has spent the last 12 months working in Saudi Arabia. But his time overseas is coming to an end, and Partridge is coming home to the UK, with his return documented in a new BBC show.

Known as And Did Those Feet... with Alan Partridge, the six-part show will follow Partridge as he attempts to reintegrate with life in the UK. This will lead Partridge to becoming a mental health champion for the middle-aged, all while exploring other topics such as "home lives, to work life, to the importance of nature, to relationships, to pastimes, to a sixth topic he's not worked out yet because he's a proper journalist, not just a sausage machine knocking out content."

Speaking about his return, Partridge stated, "The kingdom of Saudi Arabia enjoys extensive oil and natural gas reserves, but has also seen economic growth in other areas such as agricultural production, retail trade, construction, and transport. It directs some $69 billion to military expenditure each year. And yet despite all that, I somehow felt incomplete."

The show will be coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK, although an exact release date has yet to be confirmed.