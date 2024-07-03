Alan Partridge and Joffrey Baratheon join The Sandman's cast

Netflix has revealed a bunch of new stars that will be joining the cast of The Sandman for its coming second season and beyond. Following prior reveals, nine new members of the crew have been named, many of which are playing gods and other deities.

Perhaps the two biggest names joining the crew is Alan Partridge himself, Steve Coogan, and Joffrey Baratheon, Jack Gleeson, both of whom are set to bring to life Barnabas and Puck, respectively.

Otherwise, Clive Russell will take on the task of being Odin, Laurence O'Fuarain will become Thor, and Freddie Fox will embody Loki. Ruairi O'Conner will step-up as Orpheus, while Indya Moore tackles Wanda, Ann Skelley becomes Nuala, and Douglas Booth portrays Cluracan.

It's still unclear when The Sandman will be back for its second season, but with the lengthy wait in mind already, hopefully it will be sooner rather than later.