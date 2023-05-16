Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Aladdin

Aladdin takes aim at The Little Mermaid

The actor who portrayed the titular character in Guy Ritchie's adaptation has given his thoughts on the upcoming live-action film.

Despite being a billion dollar earner at the box office, there is no sign that Disney intends to greenlight a sequel to Guy Ritchie's live-action adaptation of Aladdin. As Disney is not afraid of remaking other beloved animated works into live-action flicks, like the upcoming The Little Mermaid, the lead actor of Aladdin, Mena Massoud, has already taken aim at the underwater adventure.

In a tweet that has since been deleted, as has Massoud's entire Twitter account, the actor states: "Our film was unique in that audiences went to watch it multiple times. It's the only way we reached the billion-dollar mark with our opening. My guess is TLM doesn't cross the billion mark but will undoubtedly get a sequel."

There were rumours for a while that an Aladdin sequel was in the works, but it seems like this has since ground to a halt, leaving many questioning whether we'll ever see Massoud back as Aladdin, Naomi Scott back as Princess Jasmine, and Will Smith once again as the Genie.

Aladdin

