Aladdin takes aim at The Little Mermaid

Despite being a billion dollar earner at the box office, there is no sign that Disney intends to greenlight a sequel to Guy Ritchie's live-action adaptation of Aladdin. As Disney is not afraid of remaking other beloved animated works into live-action flicks, like the upcoming The Little Mermaid, the lead actor of Aladdin, Mena Massoud, has already taken aim at the underwater adventure.

In a tweet that has since been deleted, as has Massoud's entire Twitter account, the actor states: "Our film was unique in that audiences went to watch it multiple times. It's the only way we reached the billion-dollar mark with our opening. My guess is TLM doesn't cross the billion mark but will undoubtedly get a sequel."

There were rumours for a while that an Aladdin sequel was in the works, but it seems like this has since ground to a halt, leaving many questioning whether we'll ever see Massoud back as Aladdin, Naomi Scott back as Princess Jasmine, and Will Smith once again as the Genie.

