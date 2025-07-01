Al Qadsiah and Geekay Esports crowned 2025 Overwatch Champions Series Stage 2 victors

HQ

It was just a big finals weekend for the Overwatch Champions Series as the competitive scene hosted its Stage 2 finals for both the EMEA and North American regions. With this being the case, we have two victors to report on and also an update on the attending teams for the Mid-Season Invitational planned for the Esports World Cup at the end of July.

For the EMEA region, Al Qadsiah came out on top after defeating Twisted Minds in the grand finale. This result means that Al Qadsiah is heading home with $30,000 in prize money, but also a slot to MSI and also Stage 3 of the EMEA scene. Both Twisted Minds and Virtus.pro get invites to both competitions too, all while The Ultimates, Gen.G Esports, and Team Peps all return for just Stage 3.

As for North America, Geekay Esports overcame Team Liquid to win. They also get the same rewards as Al Qadsiah, with Team Liquid and NTMR also joining the EMEA teams at MSI and also back for Stage 3 for NA too. Joining these three in Stage 3 NA is Spacestation Gaming, Sakura Esports, and Extinction.

These results mean that the MSI attending teams are all but confirmed. Only two slots are left to be filled from the FACEIT League SA Master tournament and also the Last Chance Qualifier, but that being said, the other 14 confirmed squads are the following:



Crazy Raccoon



T1



All Gamers Global



Varrel



The Gatos Guapos



Geekay Esports



Team Liquid



NTMR



Al Qadsiah



Twisted Minds



Virtus.pro



Weibo Gaming



Team CC



ROC Esports



The Mid-Season Invitational runs between July 31 and August 3 and features a $1 million prize pool.