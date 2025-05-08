Al Pacino performs exorcisms in The Ritual next month

It's been a great couple of years for horror movie fans, and the trend looks set to continue. One of the more interesting ones coming up is The Ritual (not to be confused with the 2017 horror movie on Netflix of the same name), which is said to be based on "the true story that inspired The Exorcist".

And with that, you might guess that the theme is excorcism where two priests, played by Al Pacino (The Godfather, Scarface) and Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey), each have their own problems and must now work together to save a possessed young girl.

The press release states that this will be "an authentic portrayal of Emma Schmidt, an American woman whose demonic possession culminated in harrowing exorcisms. Her case remains the most thoroughly documented exorcism in American history."

If that sounds interesting, we think you should check out the new trailer below, and The Ritual premieres on June 6.