Al Nassr is the latest football club to launch an esports division

There are many sports teams and professional athletes that have official esports divisions. Some of the biggest known ones include Wolves Esports, who unlike many of the other major football clubs with esports sectors, actually competes in titles beyond EA Sports FC and eFootball and such.

The next club to make moves into the esports and gaming world is the Saudi Arabian Al Nassr, best known for being the club that Cristiano Ronaldo currently plays for. The Saudi Pro League team has launched an esports division known as Al Nassr Esports, with this created in partnership with Italian esports organisation Mkers.

The first move the pair have made is signing EA Sports FC professional João "Jafonso" Afonso Vasconcelos, who will represent Al Nassr Esports in the FC Pro circuit, which continues in December with a qualifier in London.

Speaking about making the leap into esports, Al Nassr's CEO Guido Fienga stated: "It is an important step to continue the development of Al Nassr in a new field of play that is very popular with our fans. Excellence and innovation are at the heart of our strategy and with Mkers and Jafonso we aspire to be a winning team in major international competitions right away."

No doubt we'll see Al Nassr Esports continue to expand and then make a big splash at the Saudi-based Esports World Cup in the summer.