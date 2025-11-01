Al Jean is stepping down as The Simpsons co-showrunner after 25 years

HQ

After a quarter of a decade bringing The Simpsons episodes to fans, it has now been revealed that Al Jean is stepping down as the co-showrunner of the animated series. Following joining The Simpsons as a writer for its first two seasons and then stepping up to become co-showrunner for Season 3 and onwards, Jean is stepping back from the role, "for now" at least.

As confirmed by Jean on X, we're told that the episode planned for November 2 will be the final episode being released under Jean's direction. This decision will then also see Matt Selman continuing on as the sole showrunner for the series for the foreseeable future.

It's unclear what this means for The Simpsons as a whole, as we know that the show is still clearly popular enough to warrant being turned into a movie, as The Simpsons Movie 2 was recently confirmed for the summer of 2027.