Akuma joins Street Fighter 6 this spring

Back in January, it was revealed that Ed was about to be added to Street Fighter 6, and now the next character has been revealed - and this is a fighter that we firmly believe will make many of you really happy.

Capcom has released a teaser trailer showing that the demonic Akuma (who made his debut in Super Street Fighter II Turbo back in 1994) joins the battle sometime later this spring. The video shows Akuma repeatedly attacking a statue before finishing it off with a Gohadoken and a Goshoryuken. We get a pretty good glimpse of what he looks like, which is bigger, older and somehow even more evil than before.

Take a look below, we'll get back to Akuma as soon as we have more information and hopefully also gameplay and a launch date.