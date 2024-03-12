English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Street Fighter 6

Akuma joins Street Fighter 6 this spring

And we have a lengthy teaser trailer to prove it.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Back in January, it was revealed that Ed was about to be added to Street Fighter 6, and now the next character has been revealed - and this is a fighter that we firmly believe will make many of you really happy.

Capcom has released a teaser trailer showing that the demonic Akuma (who made his debut in Super Street Fighter II Turbo back in 1994) joins the battle sometime later this spring. The video shows Akuma repeatedly attacking a statue before finishing it off with a Gohadoken and a Goshoryuken. We get a pretty good glimpse of what he looks like, which is bigger, older and somehow even more evil than before.

Take a look below, we'll get back to Akuma as soon as we have more information and hopefully also gameplay and a launch date.

HQ
Street Fighter 6

Related texts

0
Street Fighter 6Score

Street Fighter 6
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

Capcom's fighters are back, once again ready to punch people in the face. This time, both an updated game system and a massive single-player story awaits, and we've checked to see if it measures up.



Loading next content