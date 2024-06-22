Akimbot Preview: Pumpkin Jack creators prove their platforming expertise once again

Pure platformers created by anyone other than Nintendo are actually quite rare these days. The age of regarding Crash Bandicoot, Jak and Daxter, Spyro the Dragon, Rayman, Banjo-Kazooie, and such as faces of the gaming industry is well and truly over, but there are a few developers fighting to preserve and continue the heritage that is delightful and fun action-adventure platforming.

One such developer is Evil Raptor, a small French indie studio that rose to fame back in 2020 when Pumpkin Jack made its debut. Now, in 2024, that same team is back and ready to return to the platforming hustle with their next project Akimbot. I've had the chance to go hands-on with the game during my time in Los Angeles for Summer Game Fest, where I got to blast through the first level to get a good taste of what it is bringing to the table.

HQ

Akimbot is a game about two robots. The main character, the one the player controls, is known as Exe and is essentially a robot outlaw regarded for its combat prowess. The companion bot is called Shipset, and basically serves as a sassy sidekick that gets Exe into trouble and cracks puns anytime it sees an opportunity to do so. In many ways, it's a dynamic that is probably best described as a more cool and suave version of Ratchet and Clank.

Talking about Insomniac's brilliant series, there are a lot of similarities with Akimbot too. It's a 3D game played from a third-person perspective where you leap, grind, and traverse through a variety of locations and levels that are vastly different, all while using an array of weapons and tools to blast apart the environment and to defeat any enemies that stand in your path. Akimbot doesn't quite have the fluidity and pure refinement of Ratchet and Clank, but considering this is an indie game made by a team a fraction of the size, this can be more than expected.

This is an ad:

Yet, despite the smaller scale, the levels and worlds that Evil Raptor has created seem to have plenty of depth and range. The first level that I got to push to its limits had a sandy and beach theme, and included various islands packed with tourist robots while infrastructure and the true wealth of the world is alluded to in the backdrop in the form of sweeping networks of pipes. Combining all of this with azure blue waves and various other points of interest that often hide secrets, which require a little bit of ingenuity and creativity to crack, means that the levels in Akimbot come across as thrilling and fun to play.

The core gameplay also fits this bill, as Exe brings a lot of tools and mechanics to master. The majority revolve around aiming and shooting while on the move, but there are melee systems, movement abilities like strafing and dashes, and opportunities to customise and improve Exe and his gear along the way too. Again, not only does Exe look like Ratchet, but it plays like him too.

This is an ad:

But the main area that this game seems to differentiate itself from Insomniac's series is how there seems to be a more mature tone here. It may look as though it's built for children, but the themes, the humour, the dialogue, it's all designed and offered with older audiences in mind. It's not crude or actually mature, but it isn't as geared to youngsters as Ratchet's adventures tend to be.

My time with Akimbot was only brief, but between the platforming, the exploration, the combat, and the boss battle at the end of the level I tested, it's clear that this game is taking what made platformers king during the PS2 era and then adapting and suiting it to the modern era. This game is effortlessly fun and seems like an ideal way to kick back, embrace a bit of nostalgia, all while actually getting to indulge in a brand-new story from a talented indie team.