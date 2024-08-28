HQ

Since video games burst into popular culture, there have been titles that not only define a generation but also set standards that other games inevitably follow. Ratchet & Clank, first released in 2002 by Insomniac Games, is one of those titles that redefined the 3D action-platformer genre. With its perfect blend of humour, innovative gameplay dynamics, and an engaging story, it became a benchmark for future developers.

Now, more than two decades after the release of titles that defined an entire generation, the French indie studio Evil Raptor, which gained recognition with its acclaimed game Pumpkin Jack (2020), has decided to pick up the legacy of the classics and take it to new heights with its latest project: Akimbot.

This game, set to release on August 29, 2024, is a clear love letter to the golden age of 3D platformers, but it's also a deliberate attempt to update those concepts for a modern audience. After spending some time with Akimbot over the past few days, we now present a detailed analysis of this new title, exploring its gameplay dynamics, narrative, design, mechanics, and its inevitable comparison to the giants of the genre.

Akimbot follows the adventures of Exe, an outlaw robot with exceptional combat skills, and his companion, Shipset, a drone with a knack for getting into trouble and a cheeky sense of humour. At first glance, the dynamic between these two characters is strongly reminiscent of the relationship between Ratchet and Clank—a pair that combines bravery with wit, creating an inseparable duo.

The parallels are clear: a main hero accompanied by a robotic sidekick, a vast arsenal of weapons, and a focus on fast-paced action mixed with platforming. However, to label Akimbot as just a simple clone would be unfair. While Evil Raptor doesn't hide its influences, the studio strives to carve out its own identity.

The tone of the game is a bit darker and more mature compared to Ratchet & Clank, with dialogue that, while humorous, is aimed at an audience that has grown up since the early days of the PlayStation 2. This choice reflects a deep understanding of the target audience: players who want to relive the nostalgia of their childhood PS2 games but also seek experiences that resonate with their current level of maturity.

One of the aspects that impressed me most about Akimbot is its world. The attention to detail is evident, with level design that seamlessly blends exploration and combat. The islands are interconnected by an intricate network of pipes, which not only serve as visual elements but also play a functional role in the gameplay, allowing players to move quickly between different areas.

The world design in Akimbot appears to be inspired by both classic platformers and more modern titles that have perfected the creation of immersive environments. Exploration is key, and the game rewards those who take the time to investigate every nook and cranny and uncover hidden secrets. This not only adds replayability but also makes each level feel vibrant and full of possibilities.

The heart of any platformer and action game lies in its gameplay mechanics, and Akimbot delivers in this regard. The game seamlessly blends combat elements with platforming, creating an experience that is both challenging and rewarding.

Exe, the protagonist, is equipped with a wide range of weapons and tools that players can customise and upgrade throughout the game. Similar to Ratchet & Clank, weapons play a crucial role, but Akimbot adds its own personal touch to this element.

Each weapon has infinite ammo but can overheat, which forces players to constantly switch weapons and adapt to different combat situations. This overheating mechanic adds a layer of strategy to the game, as players must carefully manage their arsenal during intense battles.

In addition to firearms, Exe has access to melee combat abilities and advanced moves like strafing and dashing. These skills are not only useful in combat but also play a significant role in navigating the levels. The combat is dynamic and demands an active approach from the player, ensuring exciting and action-packed encounters.

While Akimbot heavily relies on gameplay dynamics, it also features a narrative that, though straightforward, keeps players engaged. The story follows Exe and Shipset as they attempt to save their world from a mysterious threat—a mad scientist seeking to control the universe. Although this plotline may seem generic at first glance, the game redeems itself through its humour and the chemistry between the characters.

Exe, the protagonist, is a man of few words, but his determination and combat skills make him a compelling character. On the other hand, Shipset is the perfect counterpoint: a cheeky drone with a sharp sense of humour and a knack for getting into trouble. The relationship between these two characters is central to the narrative and provides many of the game's comedic moments.

That said, I believe one of Akimbot's weaknesses is the quality of its dialogue. While there are moments of brilliance, overall, the dialogue seems somewhat forced. This can make the characters come off as more irritating than endearing, which is a shame given the potential they have.

The platforming mechanics in Akimbot are among its strongest points. Players must make precise jumps, use special abilities, and solve puzzles to progress. Akimbot doesn't just replicate what other games have done before; instead, it introduces new ideas that keep the experience feeling fresh.

An example of this is the inclusion of hacking minigames, which provide a break from the combat and frantic action. These minigames require players to use their wits to solve puzzles, adding a layer of depth to the game. Additionally, there are driving sections, where players must manoeuvre vehicles through hostile terrains, adding variety and dynamism to the experience.

Visually, Akimbot is a clear homage to the platformers of the PlayStation 2 era. The art style is colourful and cartoonish, with characters and environments that feel straight out of that period. However, Evil Raptor has leveraged modern technologies to enhance the game's overall presentation. Lighting, particle effects, and post-processing add a level of polish that today's players expect.

The character design in Akimbot is charming, though not necessarily groundbreaking. Exe has a robust and functional look, reflecting his nature as an outlaw robot. On the other hand, Shipset is small and agile, with a design that contrasts with Exe's, emphasizing his role as the comedic sidekick. The enemies and bosses are also well-designed, offering a variety that keeps the game visually engaging throughout its different levels.

The main villain in Akimbot is a mad scientist whose goal is to take over the universe by creating an army of robots. While this villain archetype is common in video games, Akimbot presents him in a way that feels both familiar and refreshing. The villain is not only a threat in terms of power but also represents an intellectual challenge, requiring players to think and adapt as the story progresses.

And if you enjoy facing tough opponents, another highlight of Akimbot is that the various bosses don't follow the same patterns; each one has unique attack patterns and weaknesses that players must exploit. This adds a level of challenge that will be appreciated by those seeking a deeper and more rewarding experience.

While Akimbot doesn't compete with AAA games in terms of graphics, it stands out with its unique artistic style and attention to detail. Its performance is smooth with few technical issues, which is crucial for a game that relies on precision in platforming and combat.

While the game inevitably draws comparisons to Ratchet & Clank due to similarities in character dynamics, the blend of combat and platforming, and its humorous tone, Akimbot seeks to carve out its own identity by offering a more mature tone and focusing on combat customisation. In contrast, Ratchet & Clank places more emphasis on story and character development.

Another significant difference between the two games is their structure; while Ratchet & Clank follows a more linear narrative, Akimbot offers greater opportunities for exploration and experimentation. This allows players to approach levels and challenges in a more open-ended way, making Akimbot an appealing choice for those who prefer a gameplay experience focused on action and non-linear exploration.

And that's a wrap for today: Despite its strengths, Akimbot has areas that could be improved. The dialogue often feels forced, and the narrative is somewhat superficial with limited character development. While the gameplay is solid, it can become monotonous due to repetitive challenges and enemies, and the variety of foes is limited. Nonetheless, Akimbot holds great potential. The game has already captured the attention of the gaming community, particularly those with a fondness for PS2-era platformers.

Akimbot promises to be a noteworthy addition to the action and platformer genre. It not only honours the legacy of classic titles but also reminds us why we fell in love with these games in the first place, while offering a modern twist—which would be a disservice to label it as merely a clone. I've enjoyed reliving the nostalgia of beloved games like Ratchet & Clank, Jak & Daxter, and Crash Bandicoot, but with a contemporary touch.