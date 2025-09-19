"Your first 360 action camera". That's what it says on the box of the Akaso 360, a new, more budget-oriented camera that aims to challenge the well-established giants Insta360 and now also DJI, two companies that have pretty much divided the market between them in these categories.

But Akaso stands alone, over in Frederick, Maryland, and seems to be seriously embracing this David/Goliath narrative, and they're doing so by selling a fairly comprehensive recording solution for much, much less. Okay, so how much less, you ask? Well, an Adventure Combo edition of the DJI Osmo 360 will set you back £540 right now, which gets you the essential accessories that make the camera... well, usable. In comparison, you can get the Akaso 360's Creator Combo, which offers pretty much the same selection, for £200.

That's a huge saving, to say the least, and even though DJI has the experience in terms of lens selection, stabilisation, build quality and ecosystem, the difference really isn't big enough to justify this price jump on their part.

The Akaso 360 looks a bit like an Insta360 X model in its more elongated design, and the build quality seems reliable. It has all the ports you would expect, but even though Akaso itself calls it "splash-resistant", there is absolutely no IP certification whatsoever, nor is it possible to change the lens glass, as on Insta360's X5.

In terms of pure functionality, this is a 360-degree camera as you know it. There are two 1/2" lenses in f/2.25 at 180 degrees each, which then "stitch" the image together at the ends so that it looks like a single, dome-shaped recording. This "stitching" works surprisingly well, and even though it records in "only" 5.7K/30fps or 4K/60fps, the colours are crisp and dynamic. There is also good depth and sharpness, this is not where they have cut corners.

There is a minor issue with lighting conditions. Although the camera managed to produce quite good results on my recent holiday to Spain, where the white mountain village of Compèta looked particularly beautiful in the blazing sunshine, there was some image noise in less than ideal lighting conditions. Add a slightly sluggish touch display, and you don't get a perfect user experience.

Your Creator Combo comes with a 120-centimetre telescopic pole, a bag, three extra batteries, and a charging case, all of which make the experience more seamless, and it's highly recommended that you buy these items as well, otherwise the camera is, again, virtually unusable. I still think that these manufacturers should include a few more mounting options in the box to inspire the "new" 360 user that Akaso is clearly targeting. How about a clip that can mount the camera on a cap or helmet, or a holder that can mount it on a bicycle? Yes, there is a standard 1/4" screw mount on the bottom, but again, why not inspire directly?

These are minor complaints, but again, keep in mind that this combo solution costs only a little more than half of what DJI charges for their Osmo 360 in a similar combo. This is a massive, significant saving, which ensures that Akaso will be successful with this concept, and deservedly so. Fortunately, the product can back this up, even though there is plenty to address in a possible second version.