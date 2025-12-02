Aitana Bonmatí will miss five months after breaking her leg during training

HQ

The worst news about Aitana Bonmatí's injury was confirmed on Tuesday: the Barcelona midfielder, three times Ballon d'Or winner, broke her leg during training with the Spanish team and will be side-lined for five months. She suffered a trans-syndesmotic fracture of the fibula in her left ankle, after a bad landing during training while on her international duties.

We already knew that she will miss the Nations League final against Germany today (or better said, the second leg of the final, after the first leg on Friday ended 0-0). Spain will miss one of their best players against one of the toughest rivals they've played (the match starts at 18:30 CET, 17:30 GMT).

And then, FC Barcelona will miss one of their key players, joining other notable absences, including two midfielders: Kika Nazareth suffered a sprain of the medial collateral ligament in her left ankle, and Patri Guijarro is recovering from a stress fracture in the scaphoid bone of her right foot.

It is also the second serious injury for a Barcelona player while on the international break with Spain, as Salma Paralluelo is recovering from a medial collateral ligament injury in her left knee.