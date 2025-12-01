Aitana Bonmatí suffers a fracture in her left fibula and will miss Nations League final against Germany

HQ

FC Barcelona will lose three-time Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmatí for a period that could range from 4-6 weeks. The Spanish football federation announced that the midfielder suffered a fracture in her left fibula during training, "after landing awkwardly in an accidental collision", and has returned to Barcelona for further tests, to determine the severity of her injury.

But before returning to Barça, she will miss the second leg of the Nations League final against Germany, scheduled for Tuesday, December 2. Spain plays at home, at the Metropolitano Stadium, but they will need to improve their level after the draw from last Friday, where Germany dominated despite the 0-0 result.

It was Bonmatí the one who scored the winning goal against Germany during last European Championship semi-final, ending a seven match streak of defeats or draws against Germany. The second leg of the Women's Nations League takes place on Tuesday, December 2 at 18:30 CET, 17:30 GMT.