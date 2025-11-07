Airports in Belgium shut down after drone sightings (once again)

HQ

Belgium faced another night of drone activity, with sightings reported over Brussels and Liège airports as well as near the Doel nuclear power plant, the SCK research center in Mol, and Antwerp port, local media said.

Both airports reported only minor disruption, though the repeated incidents have raised concerns just hours after the government's national security council met to discuss its response.

Germany steps in to assist Belgian authorities

Local reports indicate that Germany will provide anti-drone support to help counter the growing threat, following weeks of disturbances near civil airports and military zones.

In Sweden, Gothenburg's Landvetter Airport also had to temporarily close its airspace on Thursday night after similar drone sightings, prompting an investigation into suspected aviation sabotage. For more details, you can click here.