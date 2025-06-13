Airlines reroute flights after Israeli strikes on Iran

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran . Airlines have rapidly diverted flights and suspended operations across Israel, Iran, Iraq, and Jordan following Israeli strikes on Iranian targets, forcing carriers to alter routes and ground aircraft to protect passengers and crew.



"Traffic is now diverting either south via Egypt and Saudi Arabia, or north via Turkey, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan," states Safe Airspace, a platform operated by OPSGROUP, a membership organization dedicated to providing flight risk information.