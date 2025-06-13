English
Airlines reroute flights after Israeli strikes on Iran

Rising regional tensions prompt multiple airspace shutdowns and flight cancellations.

The latest news on Israel and Iran. Airlines have rapidly diverted flights and suspended operations across Israel, Iran, Iraq, and Jordan following Israeli strikes on Iranian targets, forcing carriers to alter routes and ground aircraft to protect passengers and crew.

"Traffic is now diverting either south via Egypt and Saudi Arabia, or north via Turkey, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan," states Safe Airspace, a platform operated by OPSGROUP, a membership organization dedicated to providing flight risk information.

Tehran, Iran - 17 October, 2018: The flag of Iran at Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport. Evening view of entrance to departure hall. The second level of passenger terminal // Shutterstock

