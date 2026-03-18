Airlines raise fares and cut routes as fuel costs surge

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Global airlines are raising ticket prices and cutting routes as soaring fuel costs linked to the war involving Iran disrupt the aviation industry, according to the latest data.

Carriers including Delta Air Lines and American Airlines warned of hundreds of millions of dollars in additional expenses, with Delta alone facing a $400 million cost increase in March due to higher jet fuel prices.

The crisis has already forced airlines like Scandinavian Airlines to cut some flights, while widespread airspace disruptions and rising costs continue to affect global operations. Industry leaders say the situation could trigger the biggest shock to aviation since the COVID-19 pandemic.