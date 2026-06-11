Airline Ryanair is being investigated for charging extra for parents to sit next to their children

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You might think that airlines, by simple nature, should sit parents next to their children when on flights without charging passengers an additional fee. However, this may not be the case for Ryanair.

The massive airline is being investigated by the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), with the organisation exploring the truth behind the additional fees in place that charge around £8 extra to ensure a parent is seated next to their child.

The basis of the investigation is that the fees are simply "unfair" in regards to consumer law, despite Ryanair supposedly also having a framework written into its terms and conditions that enforce a "mandatory family seat" which a parent must pay for when travelling with a child aged between two and 11 years old.

As per BBC News, the CMA has expressed the aim of the investigation is to understand if Ryanair's "approach to seat reservations may mean parents are being charged for the airline to meet its child safety and disability‑related obligations as set out under aviation rules - and will investigate to determine whether or not this practice is in line with consumer law".

Ryanair has already issued a statement claiming these allegations and the investigation "bogus" and that it "fully complies with all relevant laws".