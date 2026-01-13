Airconsole's gaming in your car proves performance isn't everything

HQ

At CES, we stumbled upon an idea that combined gaming and cars, allowing drivers and their families or friends to play something together while their EV was charging. Airconsole has dozens of games available to choose from, and as we caught up with the company's head of operations Ondrej Zak, we spoke about why none of these games really focus on having great performance and visuals.

"People just want to have simple games that are about fun and not about specs," Zak explained. "So we never really focus on getting amazing graphics...We're using Unity. So we always try to get the most that we can get from the hardware in terms of the frame rate or resolution."

The programme also only uses two of the car's cores, and Zak says that only the newest models have even a slight chance of competing with modern consoles. Still, when games like Who Wants to be a Millionaire, Overcooked, and more are available to play for short sessions at a time, you probably won't be tempted to stick on a much more demanding game. Even if you were, we have to wonder what the benefit of playing such a game in a car would be.

Check out our full interview below for more details on Airconsole and how it takes gaming on the go: