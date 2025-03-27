Airbus unveils missile-armed drone for cost-effective air defence

Dansk
The latest news on the Netherlands. Airbus has introduced LOAD (Low-Cost Air Defence), an innovative unmanned aerial system designed to intercept airborne threats at a fraction of traditional costs.
Based on the Do-DT25 target drone, this revamped and advanced platform will carry up to three guided missiles, launching via catapult and recovering by parachute for efficient reuse, ensuring cost-effectiveness and operational flexibility.
With a range of 100 kilometers and an autonomous engagement capability supervised by human operators, LOAD is positioned as a key asset in Europe's evolving defence strategy. Airbus plans a prototype flight by year-end and full operational deployment by 2027.