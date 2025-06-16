Airbus lands Saudi jet deal as Israeli-French tensions disrupt Paris Airshow

HQ

The latest news on France . Amid a tense start to the Paris Airshow related to Israel-Iran and France, Airbus secured a significant aircraft order from Saudi Arabia's AviLease in what marks the leasing firm's first direct purchase from the manufacturer.

The show opened under strain after French organizers shut down four Israeli company stands for displaying military-grade weaponry, sparking strong condemnation from Israel (you can learn more about this news here).

Boeing, meanwhile, scaled back its presence due to the ongoing probe into last week's deadly crash involving one of its jets, when an Air India plane with 242 passengers crashed after take-off from Ahmedabad (you can learn more about this news here).