Airborne Kingdom

Airborne Kingdom is now available for pre-order

Set for a PC and Mac release, Airborne Kingdom can be pre-ordered exclusively via the Epic Games Store.

As revealed at the PC Gaming Show, The Wandering Band's upcoming city-builder adventure title Airborne Kingdom is now available for pre-order exclusively on the Epic Games Store. Unlike other city-building games, here you will build a flying city and travel with it.

It is indeed an intriguing theme. As you fly and explore the mysterious lands of The Barrens, you will build your city and search for the lost technologies of the Ancients "to restore harmony to the world" and of course bolster your own tech.

Take a look at these beautiful screenshots below.

