Airborne Kingdom is coming to all modern consoles later in November

Developer The Wandering Band and publisher Freedom Games earlier just confirmed that they are bringing their city-builder adventure game Airborne Kingdom to all consoles, which includes Xbox One, Xbox Series, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch. The official launch date is set for November 9.

Airborne Kingdom was initially released on PC via Epic Games Store last year on December 18. As introduced on the official site, players can "grow your unique town among the clouds, and fly it across a wide-open landscape", ​and "explore the skies to restore serenity to the world below".