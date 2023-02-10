AIR shows us the story of Nike's partnership with Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan is a clear frontrunner in the argument for the best basketball player of all time, and could even be labelled as one of the best sports players, too. While his athletic skills would have always earned him praise on the court, Jordan has also earned a lot of extra cash thanks to his partnership with Nike.

The new film from Ben Affleck AIR looks to show us how that partnership was first formed. Taking us back to when both the basketball player and shoe company weren't nearly as famous as they are now, Matt Damon plays the shoe salesman who has to try and forge a brand around one person.

The cast is pretty star-studded for AIR, with Ben Affleck, Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, and Chris Tucker being just a few big names signed on for the movie. We've yet to see much of Michael Jordan, so we're guessing his character might not appear as much.

Check out the trailer below: