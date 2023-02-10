Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Air

AIR shows us the story of Nike's partnership with Michael Jordan

The biopic tells us the story of how both the brand and basketball player were elevated by their deal.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Michael Jordan is a clear frontrunner in the argument for the best basketball player of all time, and could even be labelled as one of the best sports players, too. While his athletic skills would have always earned him praise on the court, Jordan has also earned a lot of extra cash thanks to his partnership with Nike.

The new film from Ben Affleck AIR looks to show us how that partnership was first formed. Taking us back to when both the basketball player and shoe company weren't nearly as famous as they are now, Matt Damon plays the shoe salesman who has to try and forge a brand around one person.

The cast is pretty star-studded for AIR, with Ben Affleck, Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, and Chris Tucker being just a few big names signed on for the movie. We've yet to see much of Michael Jordan, so we're guessing his character might not appear as much.

Check out the trailer below:

HQ

Related texts



Loading next content