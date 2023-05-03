Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Air is coming to Prime Video next week

Ben Affleck's acclaimed sports film is already looking to make its streaming debut.

While critics and fans who have seen Ben Affleck's latest directorial work, Air, have seemingly loved it (the movie is sitting at 92% on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer, and 98% on its Audience Score), the film hasn't really been a massive success at the box office. Following its run since the start of April, the star-studded film has only managed to rake in $80 million, with over 60% of that coming from the domestic US market. And this is precisely why it's not a massive surprise to hear that Air is already looking to make its streaming debut.

As announced by Amazon, Air will be coming to the Prime Video service next week, on May 12, meaning if you've been looking for an opportunity to head to the theatres to catch the movie, now you can look forward to watching it from the comfort of your own home.

