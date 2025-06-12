Air India plane with 242 passengers crashes after takeoff from Ahmedabad

HQ

The latest news on India . An Air India flight en route to London just crashed moments after taking off from Ahmedabad airport, prompting a swift emergency response in the area surrounding the runway, the airline and police said on Thursday.



You might be interested: Trump confirms new China deal (rare earths and student access).



"At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates," Air India said on X. And then added: "The aircraft involved is a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with registration VT-ANB." Boeing has yet to provide a response to the inquiry for comments.

The aircraft, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, one of the airline's newer long-haul models, lost contact with air traffic control shortly after issuing a distress call. Visuals from local media show wreckage ablaze and rescue teams transporting several individuals from the scene.