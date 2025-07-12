Air India crash report reveals critical cockpit confusion

HQ

The latest news on India . A preliminary report released on Saturday by Indian accident investigators into last month's Air India crash suggests that cockpit confusion over the fuel cutoff switches may have led to the loss of engine power shortly after takeoff.

Based on the findings from the AAIB report, a pilot was recorded asking his counterpart in the cockpit voice recording, "Why did you cut off?" The other pilot responded, "I did not do so. " The exchange, of course, indicates confusion over the unexpected fuel cutoff.

Despite experienced pilots at the controls, both switches were flipped almost simultaneously, starving the engines and triggering a fatal descent. No technical fault was assigned to Boeing or GE. Of course, it remains to be seen what's the final conclusion.