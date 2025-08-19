Air Canada flight attendants end strike after historic work stoppage

HQ

The latest news on Canada . Air Canada's cabin crew has reached a deal with the airline on Tuesday, bringing to a close a strike that lasted nearly four days and had led the airline to withdraw its third quarter and full-year earnings guidance.

"The Strike has ended. We have a tentative agreement we will bring forward to you," the Canadian Union of Public Employees said in a Facebook post, ending the first strike by its cabin crew in 40 years, which had disrupted travel plans for hundreds of thousands.

The work stoppage, sparked by disputes over compensation for on-ground duties, forced the carrier to cancel flights and suspend earnings guidance. Operations will return gradually, with some cancellations expected over the next week as schedules stabilize.

The union emphasized that unpaid work issues have been addressed, while customers are offered refunds, credits, or rebooking. Officials had pressured both sides toward mediation, highlighting concerns about labor rights and unpaid tasks within the airline sector.