Air Bud is back - new film premieres next year

Apparently, 14 Air Bud movies weren't enough, because now the high-flying pooch is gearing up for a grand comeback in Air Bud Returns. The franchise began in 1997 with the basketball-playing golden retriever and has since become a nostalgic favourite. Now the goal is to win over both old fans and their kids.

Robert Vince, founder of Air Bud Entertainment (yes, that's an actual production company), who has worked as producer, writer, and director on ten previous films, returns once again to write and direct. The new movie centres on 12-year-old Jacob, grieving the loss of his father, who stumbles upon an old Air Bud VHS. At the same time, he happens to meet a stray golden retriever, Buddy.

Filming kicks off this summer in Fort Langley, British Columbia, the same location where the original was shot. Vince himself says the movie is about more than just sports, "it's a deeply human story about redemption and teamwork."

So... how many Air Bud films have you seen? And are you ready for the next chapter?