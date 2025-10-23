A.I.L.A. will launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S next month

HQ

There is around one week left in the spookiest month of the year, and while you might be looking for something fearful to fit the occasion, you will have to remain content with A.I.L.A.'s available demo.

As part of the Galaxies Autumn Showcase 2025, developer Pulsatrix Studios and publisher Fireshine Games made an appearance to reveal that A.I.L.A. will be arriving on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S consoles as soon as November 25.

The first-person horror game will be almost a month late to the spooky season party, but will be arriving around a time of the year where there is increasingly limited competition. As for what to expect from A.I.L.A., the synopsis for the game explains the following.

"Play as the sole game tester for a revolutionary new fictional AI. Survive intense horror experiences that prey on your deepest fears as the lines between virtual and reality begin to blur..."

To mark this announcement, a new trailer for the game has arrived, which you can see below.