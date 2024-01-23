Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Persona 3 Reload

Aidan Gallagher moves from Umbrella Academy to Gekkoukan Institute in new Persona 3 Reload trailer

Combining live action with gameplay footage, we're ready for the launch on February 2.

Sega is making a really impressive start to 2024. This week it will launch with studio Ryu Ga Gotoku Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, and next week it will be Atlus' turn to support the release of the long-awaited remake, Persona 3 Reload.

The remake of the classic Persona series is attracting a lot of attention due to the enormous popularity the series has garnered since Persona 5, and proof of that is the new trailer they've unveiled, combining live-action elements with animated footage from the title itself. And it stars none other than Aidan Gallagher, who many of us know as Number Five in The Umbrella Academy series, who leaves the superhero dorm to wander around the Gekkoukan Institute as he introduces us to the game.

Titled 'Seal Your Fate', the clip puts the train gear up in the direction of a new chapter in the Persona saga. Persona 3 Reload will be available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PS4 and PS5 on February 2.

