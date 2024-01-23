Aidan Gallagher moves from Umbrella Academy to Gekkoukan Institute in new Persona 3 Reload trailer

HQ

Sega is making a really impressive start to 2024. This week it will launch with studio Ryu Ga Gotoku Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, and next week it will be Atlus' turn to support the release of the long-awaited remake, Persona 3 Reload.

The remake of the classic Persona series is attracting a lot of attention due to the enormous popularity the series has garnered since Persona 5, and proof of that is the new trailer they've unveiled, combining live-action elements with animated footage from the title itself. And it stars none other than Aidan Gallagher, who many of us know as Number Five in The Umbrella Academy series, who leaves the superhero dorm to wander around the Gekkoukan Institute as he introduces us to the game.

Titled 'Seal Your Fate', the clip puts the train gear up in the direction of a new chapter in the Persona saga. Persona 3 Reload will be available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PS4 and PS5 on February 2.