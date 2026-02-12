Aiai has now joined Sonic Racing: Crossworlds

HQ

There's a special guest coming to Sonic Racing: Crossworlds today, as Super Monkey Ball icon Aiai is now getting behind the wheel. And he's doing it with his own ride, fittingly called the Banana Cruiser Vehicle. Both of these are free for anyone who owns the game.

As with previous additions, there will also be a dedicated event, and the Super Monkey Ball Festival will kick off in conjunction with Aiai's arrival later today. It's a golden opportunity to have fun and get to know this new driver.

The next characters to be added to the game are the more obscure Tangle and Whisper. They belong to the Sonic universe, but have never been in a game before, coming instead from IDW's official comic books. They have become favorites among Sonic fans and are now taking the leap to become gaming heroes.

We are also waiting for other guest appearances in Sonic Racing: Crossworlds, not least from Mega Man and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, who are also bringing new tracks with them.

Will you take the opportunity to introduce Aiai to Sonic Racing: Crossworlds today?