AI will be based more on characters and agents in the future, according to Loona creator

AI and robotics were massive talking points at CES this year, and so of course we couldn't skip the chance to chat with someone working on both. Loona's founder and CEO Jianbo Yang spoke with us not only about the Loona Deskmate and Petbot, but also about how the future of AI could be taking shape.

"I think it will be more and more [about] character and agent in the future, right?" Yang said, implying that it'll be the personalities of these bots that makes them stand out. "So right now people are just using the AI with some queries and you're typing. But in the future, AI will be always on. And you just talk to the AI and it will know you better according to the memory, according to what you're interacting with before."

Loona is a solid example of this. "Loona itself has its body, so it's always on. And we hope that Loona, we have two products, Loona Padbot and Loona Deskmate, can really live in people's lives, right?" Yang explained.

So, it seems that the race is not to make the most high-tech AI, but the one that stands out the most in terms of characteristics. People who want companionship in their AI chatbots will be drawn to the ones that can adapt to them, which sounds like it could be the focus on the near future of AI. Check out our full interview below for more: