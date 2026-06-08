AI voice cloning scam seems to be the next big thing

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Every new technology opens opportunities to fraud, and AI is no exception. And AI-led fraud schemes are as diverse as lucrative, allowing tricksters to earn thousands of dollars every month, as reported by WCCFTech.

A Chinese AI user is apparently earning as much as 100,000 Yuan (around $15,000) every month via AI music creation tools. And the process is pretty simple. Upload a picture that sets the theme for the track, choose a music genre, add vocals after selecting a singing style, and then the final step involves uploading the minutes-long effort to a music and short-video platform for monetisation.

Now authorities in China are warning people against a new fraud, that can clone the voice of your friends and relatives with a 5-second audio clip of their voices. These cloned voices are then used to demand money, sometimes as much as 4.3 million Yuan (around $635,000).

In a world where we can no longer trust our eyes and ears to tell what is real or not, will AI help to protect us against its own attacks? We shall have to wait and see.