AI video of Trump kissing Musk's feet causes chaos at HUD office

On Monday morning, employees at the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) were greeted by an unexpected sight as they returned to work after the Trump administration's return-to-office ban on remote work.

Instead of the usual morning briefing, televisions in the central office of HUD in Washington, D.C., were hijacked to display an AI-generated video showing president Donald Trump kissing Elon Musk's bare feet.

The video was accompanied by the words "long live the real king," a phrase likely referencing recent comments from the Trump administration about the president's self-appointed "king" status.

Despite efforts to shut down the video, employees struggled to disconnect the monitors, which played the clip on a loop. A spokesperson from HUD called the stunt "a waste of taxpayer dollars" and promised that action would be taken against those involved.

Meanwhile, tensions between the Trump administration and federal workers continue to rise, as Elon Musk's latest edict demanding that employees list their weekly accomplishments has created more unrest. For now, it remains to be seen how this situation will evolve.