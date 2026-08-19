AI to be trialled to help stop planes from leaving contrails

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When you see a plane flying through a clear sky, chances are you've seen a pair of white lines trailing behind its flight path. Those lines are called contrails, and are icy clouds that contribute to climate change. With AI, they could soon be avoided.

As per BBC News, a £5 million trial is testing whether AI can successfully predict where contrails are likely to form and tell planes to avoid those areas. It's going to be tested in the Shanwick Oceanic airspace, where 5% of global contrail warming takes place.

While most contrails disappear quickly, those in cold or humid conditions can remain and spread, forming clouds that keep heat in that could otherwise escape the Earth. "We think that contrail warming is responsible for something like a third of all aviation climate warming," said Google's technical lead for the operation, Dr Paul Hodgson.

If the trial is successful, it would still require aircraft to change their altitude, which could burn more fuel. However, this additional fuel use is said to be much smaller than the overall climate contributions of contrails.