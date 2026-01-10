AI: The Somnium Files - No Sleep for Kaname gets a "Date" on PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series

HQ

The two murder mystery masterminds over at Too Kyo Games, Kazutaka Kodaka (Danganronpa) and Kotaro Uchikoshi (Zero Escape), have been making some noise at the turn of the year, which has got their fans hooked on new developments about their narrative-heavy adventures.

The former, who recently suggested potential DLC and Switch 2 adaptation of award-winning The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy, and who praised his partner's writing skills for hypothetical new scenarios, is now teasing some sort of announcement on February 22 (2.22). And while this sounds like more Danganronpa love in the fans' ears, nothing more has been unveiled as of yet.

The latter took a back seat in the recent No Sleep for Kaname Date - From AI: The Somnium Files and let Kazuya Yamada lead the narrative in the spinoff to his own two-parter. The news is that Spike Chunsoft's production is now ready for release on further consoles, as it's been exclusive to the Nintendo Switch/Switch 2 and PC ever since its original launch in the summer. As per the publisher/developer's announcement, Date's new adventure will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S on February 26, 2026. Here's how it looks on the PS5:

HQ

The announcement also comes with an alternative physical edition, but only for Sony's latest console, the so-called "No Sleep for Kaname Date - From AI: The Somnium Files PS5 Tote Bag Bundle" (pictured below), available on the Spike Chunsoft Official Store.