AI teammates in PUBG? Nvidia's new generative AI co-playable character could be your new best friend

HQ

In the latest twist of gaming evolution, Nvidia is teaming up with Krafton to introduce the world to a new kind of teammate in PUBG. The co-playable character or AI-led teammate isn't just an NPC with a mind of its own—it's one that can respond to your commands, shoot at enemies, and even find better gear for you. If you've ever been stuck with a squad member who's a bit too AFK for your taste, this new AI could be your ticket to victory.

The AI teammate in action even goes beyond basic commands. Players can ask for ammo or armor, and the bot not only retrieves the items but also pings them back to the team. Sure, it's still in the experimental phase, but it's already showing more personality and responsiveness than some players we've teamed up with. If nothing else, it's a nice change from the usual "random teammate who goes rogue" situation.

This innovation isn't just a one-off either—Nvidia's generative AI is making waves across other titles too, including Naraka: Bladepoint and the upcoming ZooPunk. However, there's still a question mark about how AI teammates will affect competitive play. If these bots are designed to follow your every command, could that feel like cheating in ranked matches?

What do you think—could AI teammates be the future of gaming, or will they just be another gimmick?

You might be interested:

